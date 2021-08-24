1ST Source Bank Invests $279,000 in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

1ST Source Bank bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 40,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $43.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.84.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

