1ST Source Bank Sells 1,237 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

1ST Source Bank cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Enbridge by 10.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its position in Enbridge by 4.3% in the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Enbridge by 1.2% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 68.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.51%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus increased their price target on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

