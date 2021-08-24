$2.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will announce $2.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. Burlington Stores reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year sales of $9.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.76 billion to $9.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Burlington Stores.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.95.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $342.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $328.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $189.48 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.48 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 5.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.