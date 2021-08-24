$2.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ICON Public’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.23 and the highest is $2.70. ICON Public posted earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year earnings of $9.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.24 to $11.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 106.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 250.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $244.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.38. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $168.76 and a 12 month high of $250.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

