$2.83 Billion in Sales Expected for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will report $2.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.14 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported sales of $2.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year sales of $10.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.48 billion to $11.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $11.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DICK’S Sporting Goods.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS.
In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $3,309,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $1,212,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $773,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE DKS opened at $112.41 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $112.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
