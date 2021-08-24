$2.83 Billion in Sales Expected for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will report $2.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.14 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported sales of $2.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year sales of $10.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.48 billion to $11.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $11.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $3,309,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $1,212,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $773,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DKS opened at $112.41 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $112.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

