20 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Purchased by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,091,000 after purchasing an additional 162,430 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $99,888,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,761,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 134,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,438,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,385 shares of company stock worth $49,400,157. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,754.13.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,912.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,684.05. The company has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,172.29 and a 12 month high of $1,936.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

