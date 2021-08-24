2,060 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Bought by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.25. 15,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,090. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $49.83 and a one year high of $135.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

