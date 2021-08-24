$255.32 Million in Sales Expected for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to announce $255.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $251.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $264.38 million. Malibu Boats posted sales of $118.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year sales of $905.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $900.90 million to $914.17 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

A number of research firms recently commented on MBUU. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

NASDAQ:MBUU traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.51. 1,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,326. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.74. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 48.9% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth about $528,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 35.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

