$26.80 Million in Sales Expected for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) to post $26.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.60 million to $27.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full-year sales of $102.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $101.50 million to $105.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $126.88 million, with estimates ranging from $120.50 million to $134.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quipt Home Medical.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $11.25 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QIPT. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth about $17,171,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth about $1,459,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth about $549,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth about $219,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. Quipt Home Medical has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $8.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

