$291.88 Million in Sales Expected for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will post $291.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $286.70 million and the highest is $295.19 million. CyrusOne reported sales of $262.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CONE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,101. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.32. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $83.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,885.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.31%.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

