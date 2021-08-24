3,124 Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Acquired by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GGG. FMR LLC increased its position in Graco by 2,476.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Graco by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,197,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,659,000 after acquiring an additional 19,048 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 40.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker increased its position in shares of Graco by 12.5% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 55,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth $1,644,000. 72.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GGG opened at $77.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.22 and a twelve month high of $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

