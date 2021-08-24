34,783 Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,783 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,071,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 576,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,857,000 after acquiring an additional 26,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

ARW stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.80. 317,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $483,858.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $345,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,041.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,367 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,110 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.