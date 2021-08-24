3,665 Shares in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Bought by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PVH by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of PVH by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PVH by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 34.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH opened at $107.12 on Tuesday. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $121.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.06, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.03) earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their target price on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. OTR Global assumed coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.05.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

