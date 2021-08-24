$382.20 Million in Sales Expected for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to post $382.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $366.90 million to $397.50 million. AdvanSix reported sales of $281.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $437.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.80 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $974.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.82. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $38.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,930 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 95,947 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 328,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 115,882 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 103,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 336.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 97,009 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

