$4.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to report $4.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.10 billion and the highest is $4.19 billion. Advanced Micro Devices posted sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year sales of $15.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 billion to $15.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.27 billion to $18.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.93.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $10,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,557,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,390,640.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,333 shares of company stock valued at $30,618,842 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.26. 1,134,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,115,592. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $131.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $122.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.73.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

