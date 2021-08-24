$415.75 Million in Sales Expected for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to report $415.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $407.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $424.30 million. Titan International posted sales of $304.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Titan International stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.87. Titan International has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $513.74 million, a P/E ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 2.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Titan International by 10,448.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Titan International by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Titan International by 695.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

