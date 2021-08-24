$482.76 Million in Sales Expected for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to report sales of $482.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $480.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $485.30 million. People’s United Financial reported sales of $492.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point upped their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter worth $15,737,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter worth $12,043,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 295.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 72,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.98. 1,673,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,554,049. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $19.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

