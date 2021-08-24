$51.38 Million in Sales Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will announce sales of $51.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.30 million. Ready Capital posted sales of $17.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 197.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year sales of $170.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $154.98 million to $196.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $213.44 million, with estimates ranging from $162.62 million to $263.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.77%.

RC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.46.

Shares of NYSE RC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 394,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,640. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ready Capital has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $16.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.94%. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.85%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Ready Capital by 237.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ready Capital by 79.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.