$51.38 Million in Sales Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will announce sales of $51.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.30 million. Ready Capital posted sales of $17.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 197.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year sales of $170.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $154.98 million to $196.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $213.44 million, with estimates ranging from $162.62 million to $263.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.77%.

RC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.46.

Shares of NYSE RC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 394,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,640. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ready Capital has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $16.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.94%. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.85%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Ready Capital by 237.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ready Capital by 79.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

