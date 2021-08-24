5,393 Shares in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Acquired by WJ Wealth Management LLC

WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. iShares US Financials ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Shares of iShares US Financials ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.23. 11,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,736. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.08. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $54.26 and a 1 year high of $85.24.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

