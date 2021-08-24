$540,000.00 in Sales Expected for Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) will post $540,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Soligenix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $270,000.00 and the highest is $800,000.00. Soligenix posted sales of $610,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soligenix will report full-year sales of $1.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 million to $2.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.13 million, with estimates ranging from $1.75 million to $4.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Soligenix.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 945.53% and a negative return on equity of 105.58%.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Soligenix from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Soligenix by 48.7% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 15.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 136,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 19,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 11.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 25,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Soligenix during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNGX traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.93. 2,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,690. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Soligenix has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.80.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

