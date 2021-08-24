$562.87 Million in Sales Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will announce sales of $562.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $444.00 million to $612.70 million. Six Flags Entertainment reported sales of $126.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 345.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.94.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SIX shares. Truist increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.89.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIX. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIX traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,914,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 2.51. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $51.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.63.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

