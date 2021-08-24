570,772 Shares in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 570,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,968,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMEOV. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter worth $1,435,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth about $560,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter valued at about $391,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,633,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. Vimeo, Inc. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $58.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

