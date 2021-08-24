607 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.76.

Shares of SPG opened at $129.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.84. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $136.70. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.47%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

