6,304 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Acquired by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $67,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $89,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.71. 47,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,422. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.54. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $59.68.

