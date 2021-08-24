$656.35 Million in Sales Expected for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will report $656.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $663.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $640.00 million. Five Below reported sales of $426.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year sales of $2.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI cut Five Below to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.43.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $227.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.78. Five Below has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $230.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 94.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.