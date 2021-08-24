$675.18 Million in Sales Expected for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will report sales of $675.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $648.20 million to $689.80 million. ITT reported sales of $591.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year sales of $2.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. started coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.22.

Shares of ITT opened at $94.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.65. ITT has a 12 month low of $57.13 and a 12 month high of $101.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ITT by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ITT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ITT by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 45,328 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 10.0% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of ITT by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 71,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 32,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

