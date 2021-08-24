6,964 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $56.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

