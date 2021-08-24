69,996 Shares in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 69,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $1,350,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $987,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 656.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 756,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after buying an additional 656,663 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $978,000. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II alerts:

DCRN stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.