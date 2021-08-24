$74.08 Million in Sales Expected for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to announce sales of $74.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.39 million and the highest is $74.70 million. CareDx posted sales of $53.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareDx will report full year sales of $290.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $289.60 million to $291.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $346.18 million, with estimates ranging from $338.26 million to $357.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

CDNA opened at $75.50 on Tuesday. CareDx has a twelve month low of $29.86 and a twelve month high of $99.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -419.44 and a beta of 0.65.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 13,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $1,265,049.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,985,423.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $194,177.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,362 shares of company stock worth $9,629,031. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 16,600.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

