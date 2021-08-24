$8.35 Million in Sales Expected for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will report sales of $8.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full year sales of $67.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.10 million to $70.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $53.24 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $97.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.58 million.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 31.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Shares of ANAB traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.60. 111,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,743. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $702.28 million, a PE ratio of -73.14 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.85.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

