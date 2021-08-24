849 Shares in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 344.5% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 30,775 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the first quarter worth $985,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the first quarter worth $738,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the first quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the first quarter worth $385,000.

Shares of UGA stock opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $37.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.83.

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

