8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Hits $0.0040 on Exchanges

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $766,715.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 29.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000179 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000105 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001580 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001163 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

