908 Devices Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 1,004 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,631% compared to the typical daily volume of 58 call options.

Shares of MASS stock opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $917.43 million and a P/E ratio of -26.76. 908 Devices has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a current ratio of 14.06.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that 908 Devices will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 908 Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other news, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $1,177,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,814 shares of company stock worth $3,918,246. 51.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

