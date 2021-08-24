94,386 Shares in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) Purchased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 94,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,625,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,435,000. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,095,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,476,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Shares of VMEOV traded down $4.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.08. 39,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,933. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.08.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Vimeo Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.