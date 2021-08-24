$98.13 Million in Sales Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will announce sales of $98.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.40 million. Monarch Casino & Resort reported sales of $59.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year sales of $363.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $360.30 million to $365.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $409.20 million, with estimates ranging from $392.00 million to $427.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 13.93%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCRI. Truist boosted their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.66. The stock had a trading volume of 53,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,218. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.77.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

