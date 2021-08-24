Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Cowen

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target upped by Cowen from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.82.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $125.84 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $100.34 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $223.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,246,517,000 after buying an additional 6,413,312 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $521,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,066 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $488,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,969 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $726,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

