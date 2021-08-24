Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,011 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 49,329 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 29,401 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 9,382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,233,901 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $722,696,000 after buying an additional 169,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 95,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.71. 102,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,101,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.81. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $100.34 and a 52 week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

