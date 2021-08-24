AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.4% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in AbbVie by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.69.

ABBV traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.27. 49,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,706,266. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $120.45. The firm has a market cap of $210.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.05.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.