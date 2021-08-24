AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $130.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AbbVie traded as high as $120.44 and last traded at $119.31, with a volume of 40919 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.82.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.05. The company has a market capitalization of $210.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

About AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.