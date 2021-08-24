Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.74. Acadia Healthcare reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

