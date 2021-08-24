Accel Wealth Management Grows Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 32.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,802,964,000 after buying an additional 697,663 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,342,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,429,000 after buying an additional 152,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,509,000 after buying an additional 130,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,578,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,692,000 after buying an additional 27,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,584,000 after purchasing an additional 53,474 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

PNC opened at $187.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.10.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

