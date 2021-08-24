Accel Wealth Management Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Accel Wealth Management lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 42,796 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 327,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 66,272 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,446,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,739,000 after purchasing an additional 68,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTL opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.07. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $47.81.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

