Accel Wealth Management Has $99,000 Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Accel Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 567,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 78,096 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 174,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 66,910 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 193,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

CNP opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.99.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

