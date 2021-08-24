Accel Wealth Management Sells 14 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Accel Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.25.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,481.41 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $839.40 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,497.17. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $184.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.48, a P/E/G ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

