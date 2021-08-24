Accel Wealth Management Takes $123,000 Position in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Accel Wealth Management owned about 0.31% of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000.

BCD opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.67. Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $31.85.

