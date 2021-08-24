Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accuray were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARAY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Accuray by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,327,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,221,000 after purchasing an additional 679,502 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Accuray by 900.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 500,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 450,354 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Accuray by 590.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 495,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 423,493 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in Accuray by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,404,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 355,160 shares during the period. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB grew its position in Accuray by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 1,975,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,776,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. Accuray Incorporated has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $369.68 million, a PE ratio of 96.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Byron C. Scott purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 314,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,724.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $154,650 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes cyberKnife and tomo therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy and adaptive radiation therapy.

