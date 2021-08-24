ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed by ACRES Capital, LLC, a subsidiary of ACRES Capital Corp., a private commercial real estate lender exclusively to middle market CRE lending with a focus on multifamily, student housing, hospitality, industrial and office. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp., is based in WESTBURY, N.Y. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.95 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 185.72, a quick ratio of 185.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $18.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $11,336,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth about $11,043,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 29.1% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 82,174 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth about $3,175,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth about $2,582,000. Institutional investors own 39.32% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

