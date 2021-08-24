ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup currently has $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACV Auctions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.18.

Shares of ACVA opened at $19.75 on Monday. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $37.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other ACV Auctions news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 147,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $3,145,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 281,086 shares of company stock valued at $6,303,402.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. 15.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

