Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,146 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 34,118 shares.The stock last traded at $16.60 and had previously closed at $16.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADAG shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Adagene in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.57 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adagene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adagene from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Adagene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

Get Adagene alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $722.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adagene by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,178,000 after buying an additional 959,259 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Adagene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,573,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adagene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,051,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Adagene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,871,000. Finally, Strategic Vision Investment Ltd bought a new position in Adagene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,230,000. 14.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.