Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.61

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.61 and last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 89358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.00.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich purchased 20,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $394,055.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,444.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,214,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,031 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 207.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,180,839 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,562,000 after acquiring an additional 797,091 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 23.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,760,000 after purchasing an additional 152,956 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 403,483 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 26,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 67.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 158,993 shares during the last quarter. 16.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ADX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.